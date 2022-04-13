Welfare: Mass promotion coming for police personnel — IGP

Determined to change the narrative of poor welfare in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday hinted that a welfare promotion package for personnel of the Force was on the way.

Speaking at the Zone 7 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Abuja during the commissioning of the renovated building being one of the 192 capital projects he embarked upon since he assumed office, the IGP stated that all the rank and file personnel that had stayed on one rank from 2017 till date would be moved to the next rank within the next 24 hours.

According to him, “the Nigeria Police Force was already working on the promotion of officers…