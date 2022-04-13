World Bank, IMF, WFP, WTO call for urgent action on food security

Heads of the World Bank Group (WBG), International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and World Trade Organisation (WTO), on Wednesday, called for urgent action on food security.

The leaders’ proposed actions to help vulnerable countries include providing emergency food supplies and deploying financial support to households and countries; facilitating unhindered trade; investing in sustainable food production and nutrition security.

They also called on the international community to support vulnerable countries through grants to cover urgent financing needs.

World Bank Group President David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, WFP…