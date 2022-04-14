1,000 Ibadan residents benefit from free basic healthcare

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), A and A Medical Health Care Supply Aid, in collaboration with Spring of Salvation Church, has provided reading and prescription glasses, medical tests and treatment for different ailments to over 1,000 individuals in Ibadan as part of measures to improve universal health for all.

Founder of A and A Medical Health Care Supply Aid, Mrs Abiola Akinremi, stated that the two-day free medical outreach was to ensure individuals could access basic healthcare, including health education on staying healthy.

Akinremi, a registered nurse, said: “We believe everyone deserves basic healthcare. It is a basic necessity of life. That is why the medical…