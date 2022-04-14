Boat mishap claims 28 in Sokoto

No fewer than twenty-eight people have died as a result of a boat mishap in the Gidan-Magana village of Shagari local government area in Sokoto State.

The village head of Gidan-Magana, Mohammed Auwalu disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday.

According to him, the boat left the village with 34 people on it, however, 28 people died when the boat capsized.

Explaining the incident, the traditional ruler said it happened on Wednesday morning when the boat was trying to cross over to a nearby village (Badiyawa).

According to him, the boat hit a tree inside the water and it capsized with all the passengers on the boat, saying, rescuers who besieged the scene however rescued six…