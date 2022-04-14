Boko Haram’s expansion and the future’s gruesome picture

The recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack has finally brought to a halt speculations regarding Boko-Haram’s expansion into the North-West territories of Nigeria. Although warnings sounded as far back as two-three years ago suggested such an active expansionist agenda, it wasn’t until January 2022 that I saw what I consider to be the first official acknowledgement of the expansionist efforts. This acknowledgement was contained in Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and the Home Affairs’ annual security report which included observations regarding the escalating relationship between Boko-Haram groups and bandits. Recall that Boko-Haram ceased to exist as a single entity since…