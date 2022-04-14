Lack of science-based education responsible for unemployment — Bisi Akande

Former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande has faulted the nation’s educational system which he described as crude and responsible for the increasing rate of unemployment among youths in the country.

Akande noted that there was need for the government and other stakeholders in the country to embrace deep science-based technological education for graduates to be able to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world and provide solutions to the problems confronting the nation.

The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress spoke at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday last week during the combined 25th and 26th convocation and 40th…