Why foreigners are taking over barge operations in Nigeria — Agent

Findings have revealed that access to capital is a major reason foreigners are taking over barge operations from indigenous operators at the Lagos ports of Apapa and Tin-Can.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a clearing agent, who is also a Customs broker, Mr Jide Onabanjo, explained that gradually, more sophisticated barges are being used at the Lagos ports compared to the early days of barge operation where rickety and old fashioned barges were deployed by indigenous operators.

According to Mr Onabanjo, “Now, modern and more advanced barges are being deployed at the Lagos ports by foreigners. The era of old fashioned and poorly equipped barges is gradually phasing out.

…