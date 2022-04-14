Why we partner 7Star Hangar on aircraft maintenance —Dana Air

As part of its commitment to continue to invest in the Nigerian economy and the development of Nigeria’s aviation sector, Dana Air has announced that it will partner 7Star Global hangar on it’s future heavy maintenance checks (C checks).

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Mr. Sukhjinder Mann who made this known during the first aircraft handover to the newly appointed aircraft Maintenance and Total Repair Overhaul (MRO) partner at the 7Star Global Hangar in Lagos said: “after months of stringent due diligence, we are pleased to announce that we have selected 7Star Global Hangar as our preferred Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider and as a…