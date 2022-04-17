Nigerians need mindset, cultural re-orientation to change their narratives —Uka

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Creative Director of Afrik Universe, Amos-Miracle Uka, has said that for Nigerians to change their negative narratives they need mindset, cultural and belief re-orientations.

Uka said this in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Saturday, during an event called Changing the Narrative Conference (CNC) 2022, with the theme ‘A beautiful story’.

He stated that the conference, which was organised by Afrik Universe, was a response to the growing need of the African mind seeking a change, a change in paradigm and status.

“A Man is a reflection of his mind,” Uka said. “By extension, a society is a reflection of the mindset of her people, and…