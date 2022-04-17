Rick Ross in Lagos: MI, Ycee kick as organisers shun Nigerian rappers

A cold war appears to be brewing between Nigerian rappers and oragnisers of Rick Ross Live in Lagos concert after many Nigerians rappers including the popular ones such as Vector, Ycee, MI among others were not invited to be part of the event.

Many people who are ardent followers of the rap culture in Nigeria said they were sad that none of Nigeria’s established rappers got to perform on stage with the veteran American rapper, Rick Ross who thrilled music lovers in Lagos on Thursday with cameo appearances from Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Davido, Mayorkun,, The Cavemen, Fave and others.

The show was the initiative of global music power players, Immensum Music and Stellar International…