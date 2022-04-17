Sokoyokoto is back – Tribune Online

Celebrity cooking show, Sokoyokoto is back with new series that will once again entertain viewers and teach them about new cooking skills.

Powered by FLOUR MILLS NIGERIA PLC and SEVEN UP BOTTLING COMPANY PLC, R learnt that the show is back with more exciting segments that would keep its lovers glued to their television.

While the programme was rested few years ago, the producers were said to have worked hard behind the scene to relaunch it with more thrilling, stimulating and exhilarating show that would bring it back to its foremost position.

The programme features a unique two segment split- the cooking segment sponsored by FMN PLC features super products like Golden…