2023 election: Nine commissioners resign in Kano

AS the forthcoming 2023 general election gathers momentum, no fewer than nine commissioners have resigned their appointments in Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had, on Sunday morning, directed all his political appointees interested in the 2023 elections to resign before Monday.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor said the directive was in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Notable among the political appointees who tendered their resignation letters are the deputy governor, Nasir Gawuna, who resigned from his position as the Commissioner for Agriculture.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Ali Haruna Makoda, also…