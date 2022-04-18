The making of great companies

No company ever starts out with the intention of failing. Every company hopes to become so great and successful that not only will it yield heart-warming returns to its owners, but will also become a standard for others. But neither greatness nor success responds to wishes; they are a result of doing what is right consistently. Therefore, while every company aspires to be great, only a few experience it.

Here are some features of great companies.

They have resourceful leaders

According to leadership guru, John Maxwell, everything rises and falls on leadership. This means that the fate of an organisation is determined by its leaders. The successes a company records are the ones…