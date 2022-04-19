Islamic cleric seeks Obasanjo, Babangida’s support to become Nigeria’s president

An Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Afeez Akinola, on Tuesday declared his intention to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

He said if elected, he was going to fight poverty, all forms of insecurity and injustice in the country.

He urged former President and Head of State in the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdsalam Abubakar, and other eminent leaders to support his ambition to lead Nigeria.

Addressing supporters during his declaration in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Olasupo said Nigeria is in serious trouble and God has sent him to proffer a solution to the…