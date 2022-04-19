Kwara governor’s aide announces N100m support fund for artisans, farmers

Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara state governor on Community Intervention, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair, has announced a N100 million intervention fund for all categories of people as a support for Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

In a statement on Monday in Igbaja, Mr Oyin-Zubair, who is the founder of KOZ Intervention, through the director-general of the organization, Mr. Olawale Gbadeyan, said that the intervention will provide small grants for the petty traders, group loan for market women and support for farmers as an effort to create more wealth amongst people.

The director-general said that the founder is committed to providing all forms of support to the current…