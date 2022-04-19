Lagos bans military checkpoints in Apapa, outlaws nine illegal checkpoints

As part of the Lagos State Government efforts to eliminate traffic gridlock and curb illegal extortion along the Apapa/Tin-Can port axis, the State Government has identified nine illegal checkpoints were trucks will no longer be allowed to be stopped. This is even as the State Government banned all military checkpoints along the port corridor in Lagos port area.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Government, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, the State Government said that trucks will no longer be stopped at checkpoints located at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 Under and Over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor), NAGAFF Area B, RRS Marine…