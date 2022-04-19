Police arrest 27-year-old for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State police command have arrested a 27-year old man, Adeniyi Adeleke, for allegedly defiling a ten-year-old girl in Idoani in the Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The accused who lives in the same house with the little girl was said to have lured the girl into his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge of the minor.

The minor who could not bear the pains reported the incident to her mother who rushed her to the hospital where it was confirmed that the girl was raped.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the mother of the victim reported the incident at the police station while the suspect…