Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta

Four suspected cultists and armed robbers have been arrested in a hotel located in Issele Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State while two locally-made cut-to-size guns and four live cartridges were recovered from them.

The all-male suspects include 23-year-old Ogbuokwu Trust, Augustine Solomon 20, Edebatu Gideon and Kingsley Okolie 20 years.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Tuesday said operatives of the state anti-cult unit had raided the hotel being their meeting point before carrying out their operations.

The statement added: “Intelligence further revealed that the syndicate monitors to know if the police…