Suspend 2023 elections, install interim government

FOUNDER, Afe Babalola University, AdoEkiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has advised the Federal Government to suspend the 2023 elections and allow a six-month interim government after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure that would evolve a new constitution to address insecurity, economic, political and other excruciating ills bedeviling the nation.

Babalola told a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that the interim government should be in office to chart a new course for Nigeria.

He stressed that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president.”

Nigerian Tribune