Town planners seek implementation of physical planning in national politics

The Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON) is advocating the implementation of physical planning in national politics.

Justifying the call during the yearly workshop of ATOPCON in Enugu, Enugu State, President of ATOPCON, Mr Muyiwa Adelu, argued that physical planning is essential in national discussion for achieving good urban governance.

The theme of the workshop is, “Role of Physical Planning in National Politics.”

The president of ATOPCON expressed worries over haphazard development and poor implementation of government’s projects that have plunged the country at large into decay, advocating for the implementation of physical planning in…