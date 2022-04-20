2023: Kwankwanso picks NNPP presidential nomination form

Former Governor of Kano State, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has purchased the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a demonstration of his aspiration to run for the 2023 election if his party field him.

Senator Kwankaso said the party was prepared to take over the political space of Nigeria and provide good leadership.

He enjoined Nigerians to see the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as a veritable alternative to advance good governance nationally.

The former Governor of Kano state who addressed media men at the national headquarters of the NNPP while collecting the forms, purchased at N30m, maintained that, his party, the NNPP,…