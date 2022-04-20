AfCFTA and what it means for e-commerce

The current nature of international relations, which is marked by a surge in diverse (economic, political and socio-cultural) crises, demanding the mobilisation of joint capacities of states and non-state actors (enterprises and individuals), to find a durable solution which would help to improve the living standard in African countries marks the founding reasons of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In line with agenda 2063 of the African Union which seeks to build the “Africa we want”, that is promoting intra-regional connectivity between capital cities by creating a single unified market, borders and air transportation network. A conglomerate of varied states…