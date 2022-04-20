AfDB approves €9.8m equity investment in African start-ups

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Board of Directors has approved an equity investment of €9.8 million to support venture capital investments in African start-ups, from seed to growth stages.

The Bank said €7 million of the equity investment will be sourced from the African Development Bank’s own resources; while the additional €2.8 million represents funds provided by the European Union (EU) through a partnership with the Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

According to the AfDB, the investment will help Cathay-AfricInvest Innovation Fund meet its target of securing €110 million to invest in over 20 early-stage ventures across sub-Saharan…