Controversial Easter advert: CAN wants Sterling Bank Chief Executive, management removed

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the removal of the Chief Executive of Sterling Bank and his management removed over the controversial Easter advert which likened the resurrection of Christ with Agege bread.

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola described the advertorial as ungodly, wicked, and insensitive.

“The advertisement was provocative but we will refuse to be provoked simply not only because it is not in our characters but it came from an uninformed mind of neither of the two leading religions in the country.

“The purported apology did not come from a penitent heart. How can someone in…