Edo tasks stakeholders on cultural heritage

Determined to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Edo State, the state government has called for the collaboration of all stakeholders.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in Benin City, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Bamidele Obaitan, assured that the government would sustain efforts at preserving the state’s cultural assets and drive growth in the arts, culture and tourism sector.

Obaitan restated the need for all stakeholders, especially those at the grassroots, to be deeply involved in the process of leveraging the state rich cultural heritage to boost the growth of the economy.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the…