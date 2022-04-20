Kaduna govt hints of strengthening collaboration with NUJ

Kaduna State Government has hinted at its readiness to strengthen collaboration and maintain a good working relationship with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna council.

This was made known by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye when the NUJ executive members paid a working visit to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Wednesday.

He explained that the priority of the government is to ensure that the citizens of the state are adequately informed about the government policies and the progress attained.

While extolling the role of the media in keeping the people abreast of the happenings around the…