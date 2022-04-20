NESTEC 2021: Winners emerge as Ani Kenechukwu Paul clinches first prize

IT was a long journey to victory as the second edition of the National Engineering Science and Technology Essay Competition (NESTEC) came to a close recently.

The event, anchored by Blue Apple, is an annual event usually held on the second weekend of November.

This year’s event was shifted to hold with the convener’s investiture of Michael Akan as the 20th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE).

The event for this year was in conjunction with the NIEEE with nine finalists coveting the awards.

The two-in-one event was held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja with dignitaries from across all sectors in attendance.

The…