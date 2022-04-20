Nigerian importers to pay more as French shipping company increase charges

A French shipping company, CMA-CGM has increased local charges on all Nigerian bound cargoes, blaming the inflationary trend on its decision to jack up its rates.

In a statement issued, on Wednesday, the company said the new charges were implemented after discussions were held with the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

According to the statement, “Following inflationary trend in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended.

“We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers Council implemented the following increment in our charges on Nigerian cargoes.

“The increment will be effective from April 20, 2022.

…