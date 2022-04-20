NIMET predicts heavy rainfall, flooding in Ogun

The Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) and the Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), have predicted that Ogun State would witness two seasons of rainfall between April and December 2022.

The state, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya, being a coastal State in the country would experience prolonged rainfall, that would be accompanied with flash flood in most part of the State.

The governor’s aide said the rainfall would come up in the months of June-July while the later coastal flooding may be compounded with the release of water from Oyan dam accompanied with high tide in the lagoon.

The state government has part…