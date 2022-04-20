Nobody using me to scuttle Amaechi’s ambition ― Jack Rich

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential convention slated for May 30-31, a Chieftain of the party and presidential hopeful, Tein Teinbo Seliyefubara Jack-Rich, has denied insinuation that he is in the race to scuttle the presidential ambition of former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Jack Rich made the denial on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Checks revealed that both Jack Rich and Amaechi are the two aspirants from the South-South geo-political zone who have signified interest in the APC presidential ticket. Incidentally, both are from Rivers State.

Jack Rich who spoke through the media and zonal…