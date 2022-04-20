Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta

Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta Police Command, have rescued five underage girls allegedly being used as sex slaves in a brothel in Delta State.

This is just as the command had also arrested 10 suspected female prostitutes and 10 males during the sting operation in the brothel.

The underage girls and the other 20 suspects were rounded up on Good Friday, April 15 at about midnight at Fagoma Hotel, located at Aragba in Otokutu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, during the parade of the suspects on Wednesday, said the underage girls were allegedly trafficked from Rivers State by one Joy who’s now…