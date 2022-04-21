84 killed in crashes involving 857 persons ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that not less than 84 people lost their lives to road traffic crashes involving 213 across the nation during the 2022 Easter celebration.

A total of 405 people were also rescued without injuries from a total of 131 crashes nationwide involving 857 people during the period.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, while giving an update on the 2022 Easter special patrol which lasted from 14 April 2022 to 19 April 2022.

He noted that the figure according to the data released by the Corps represented a 47 per cent increase in the total number of people rescued without…