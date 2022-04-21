As Nigeria exits piracy hot list, stakeholders’ expectation mounts

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) recently delisted Nigeria from its piracy hot list following declining maritime crime and attacks in the nation’s waters and to some extension, the Gulf of Guinea. With this feat, TOLA ADENUBI takes a look at the expectations of maritime stakeholders from the international community.

For years, Nigerian waters was scene to different attacks on commercial cargo ships by dare devil pirates who reigned terror and fear to seafarers plying the nation waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) at large. As this terror attacks grew in bounds, cost of bringing containers to Nigerian ports became more expensive due to the cost implication s that got…