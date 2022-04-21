Boko Haram perversion of religion  – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday observed that Boko Haram is a perversion of religion, rather than Islamic ideology.

He said the insurgency has neither religious nor ethnic underpinning, noting that with adequate education, majority of Nigerians now know the truth.

President Buhari said this while receiving Karin Ahmad Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President added that with concerted public enlightenment, it had become clear to the people that the insurgents had no religious ideology.

Said President Buhari: “God is justice. You can’t kill innocent people, and shout; Allah Akbar (God is great)….