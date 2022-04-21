IGP decries, speaks tough against attacks on officers, facilities in South-East

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned in strong terms the recent spate of attacks on Police officers, facilities, and other police operational assets around the nation, particularly in the South East.

The IGP in a statement noted that in the South East there have been attacks on police stations, ruthless murder of police officers in their line of duty to protect the citizenry, as well as the destruction of critical national infrastructures.

Consequently, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to complement officers and men attached to Operation Restore Peace in the South East, and other launched operations,…