Investors gain N45.9bn as bulls persist at NGX

For the second consecutive session, the Lagos bourse extended the bullish momentum as the benchmark index closed 0.18 per cent stronger, to close at 48,223.86 basis points.

The positive trade at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, came amid bargain hunting on shares of Wapic Insurance, PZ, Dangote Sugar, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Dangote Cement as their respective share prices rose by 6.25 per cent, 5.93 per cent, 2.10 per cent, 1.91 per cent and 1.19 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to +2.7 per cent and +12.9 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N45.91 billion as the market capitalisation…