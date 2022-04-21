Making social media profitable – Tribune Online

Youths and children are influenced by what they see around them just because they have no knowledge about the things they are being influenced by. Society plays a huge role in molding teenage behavior, idiosyncrasies, character typologies and attitudinal preferences. It determines how they see other people, their general outlook on life and their ethics.

Sadly, however, some parents also contribute to these issues by the way they raise their children. A video of a parent who gave a bottle of beer to his five-year-old son to drink trended recently. Such father had the courage to put such video online, not minding how that would affect those that saw such post.

Social media has…