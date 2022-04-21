NBCFAE to mentor 60 students on Aviation

The National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), Nigeria chapter has pledged to mentor 60 students across various secondary schools in Lagos state on aviation-related programs.

The executives of NBCFAE at a ‘meet the media parley’ at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, revealed that an awareness week to bring various students together by comparing them will have essay competition on Aviation.

The coalition while explaining that between May 24 and 26, 2022, children from various schools age between 11 to 17 will be tutored on Aviation carrier and will visit various places at the airport, added that most people outside aviation industry were of…