Nigeria’s partnership with international donors transforming agribusiness ― Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has said that the Federal Government’s collaboration and partnership with the international donors towards agriculture have yielded remarkable results in the development of Agri-business in Nigeria.

Dr Abubakar stated this in Abuja while inaugurating the National Steering Committees of the three international donor projects; the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), and Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-One (ATASP-1), funded by the World Bank and African Development…