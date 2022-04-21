Osayande supports call for Buhari’s resignation, urges youths to unite against bad leadership

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr Parry Osayande, on Thursday, threw his weight behind the call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, just as he called on the voting youth to unite against bad leadership.

Osayande, who was once Chairman of the Police Service Commission said that the coming 2023 general election was the right time for the Nigerian youths, who constitute the majority of the voting population, to use their electoral strength to vote for the right people by taking the advantage of the provisions of the new Electoral Act, which tried to reduce the possibility of rigging.

While condemning the recent pardon…