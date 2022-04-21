Our rhetorics about politics has changed, says president, Nigerian Baptist Convention

President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Israel Akanji has stated that the church’s rhetorics about politics has changed.

This was just as he urged members of the church to join politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The President, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lagos, said it is common knowledge that the church was shy of not just publicity but from politics.

He noted that they used to say politics is a dirty game, therefore, do not go into it and for many years many kept out of politics.

Akanji said the church has discovered that change cannot be effected without being part of the system.

Dr Israel noted that their rhetorics have changed about politics;…