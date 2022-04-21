PDP presidential aspirants insist on primary as nomination ends

THE 17 aspirants who picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appear set to go through the whole hog to the primary election as none indicated willingness to withdraw from the race at the close of nominations on Wednesday.

This is despite the effort of the group of four made up of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and former bank managing director, Muhammed HayatuDeen, to broker a consensus.

The group had met with most of the other aspirants but was unable to extract a concrete commitment from any major player. At the close of…