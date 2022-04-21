Red Cross raises alarm over increasing mental health issues in Nigeria

Nigerians have been urged to join hands with the government at all levels to tackle the increasing challenge of illicit drugs and substance abuse to stem the alarming rate of mental illness across the country.

Speaking to Newsmen in Awka, on Wednesday, the Anambra State chairman of Nigeria Red Cross Society, Professor Peter Katchy, cautioned that illicit drugs use and dependency among young people are harming the socioeconomic life of the society and threatening the future of the country.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that, according to World Health Organisation, about fifty million Nigerians are suffering from one sort of mental illness or another while survey by the Federal…