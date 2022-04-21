We can’t complete Ogoni cleanup under this administration, FG admits

The Federal Government has conceded that it will not be able to complete the ongoing Ogoni Cleanup project under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, who made this declaration while addressing correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, however, revealed that 10 sites have been remediated under the project.

Even though there had been concerns about some aspects of the project, the Federal Government has moved to rally all stakeholders so the work can move faster.

He said he briefed the President on the matter and the extent of progress that has been made.

When asked if the administration hoped…