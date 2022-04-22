3 killed, others injured in Lagos tanker explosion

No fewer than three persons were early Friday killed and others injured as a tanker, fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol exploded at the Ajegunle Bus Stop along the Lagos- Abeokuta expressway.

The dead people, according to traders in the area, included a teenage girl, who was assisting her mother to sell alcoholic drinks, an unidentified man and another man from the northern part of Nigeria, who had gone to scoop fuel from the exploded tanker.

Millions of naira worth of properties, including shops, vehicles and cash were burnt in the early Friday incident.

A driver, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with Tribune Online, said that the fire…