Blame parents for moral decadence in Nigeria ― Stakeholders

Some stakeholders in the education sector in Nigeria have identified poor parenting as a critical factor responsible for moral decadence as manifested in schools and other aspects of society.

They spoke during a RayPower FM’s virtual discussion on the topic ‘Growing Moral Decadence in classrooms and the Blame Game,’ blaming parents, the stakeholders observed have relegated parenting to house helps and teachers.

Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye, who was a guest at the programme, lamented that parents have failed in providing their children with the support and guidance needed for their proper growth and development.

…