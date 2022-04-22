Cleric attributes Nigeria’s security challenges to poor child upbringing

THE Imam of the Islamic Da’wah Group, Abuja, Shakirullah Badewa, has identified the root cause of the insecurity plaguing the country.

According to the scholar, lack of home training and proper child upbringing on the part of the parents have resulted in the security challenges that Nigeria is currently passing through.

Badewa stated this at the 15th annual Ramadan lecture/iftar programme of the Abuja chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA).

Speaking on the topic ‘Islam and Insecurity: The Way Forward’, the imam, who is also a security expert, said Allah, in the Holy Qur’an, defines the role of peace in human existence.

He said the…