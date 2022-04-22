Cleric counsels Muslims on reliance on God, cautions against apathy

A scholar at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Profssor Muhammad Yahaya Mujahid, has urged Muslims to have total trust in Allah and rely on Him alone for the dispensation of their affairs.

Fielding questions from newsmen after his presentation at the annual Ramadan lecture of the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Kaduna branch, Mujahid said it was wrong for people to expect God do things for them without making any efforts.

According to him, God loves those who strive and if Muslims imbibed this concept, the society would be the better for it.

While presenting his paper on the topic ‘Tawakkul’, meaning trusting in God’s plan, the don said there was the need for…