Communal crisis: Come to our aid, Isuaniocha youths appeal to Soludo, IGP

Youths of the Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local government area of Anambra State have appealed to the state government to send a fact-finding team to the area with a view to finding a lasting solution to the communal crisis rocking the town.

They also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba Usman, to come to their rescue by calling some alleged unscrupulous police operatives who were being used by a few individuals in the area to cause nightmares to the people.

The leader of the youths in Isuaniocha, Ozor Onyemazi Ngini while speaking with Journalists in Umelum village, narrated that a thirteen-year-old boy was recently arrested in the community and taken…