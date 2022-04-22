Government imposes curfew on Akwa Ibom community as clash between Ibeno, Ilaje fishermen rages

THE Akwa Ibom State government, through the Ibeno Local Government chairman, Chief Henry Mkpa, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ibeno community following the continued clashes between fishermen of Ilaje and native Ibeno extraction.

The curfew, which is indefinite, restricts both individual and vehicular movements in the riverside community from 7:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m.

A statement signed on behalf of the council chairman by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Melford Asuquo, and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital on Thursday, warned that anyone apprehended during the curfew period would be prosecuted.

The statement reads: “Following the violent clash…